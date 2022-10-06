Shibnobi (SHINJA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shibnobi (SHINJA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Shibnobi has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Shibnobi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shibnobi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shibnobi has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

About Shibnobi

Shibnobi’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. The official message board for Shibnobi is medium.com/@shibnobi. The official website for Shibnobi is shibnobi.com. Shibnobi’s official Twitter account is @shib_nobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shibnobi is https://reddit.com/r/Shibnobi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shibnobi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibnobi (SHINJA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibnobi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibnobi is 0 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $932,504.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibnobi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibnobi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shibnobi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shibnobi using one of the exchanges listed above.

