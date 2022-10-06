Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) Trading 37.1% Lower This Week

Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Shih Tzu Inu has a total market capitalization of $349,078.47 and approximately $65,796.00 worth of Shih Tzu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shih Tzu Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shih Tzu Inu has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Shih Tzu Inu Token Profile

Shih Tzu Inu was first traded on August 29th, 2022. Shih Tzu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu Inu’s official Twitter account is @_shih_tzu_inu. Shih Tzu Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@shih-tzu_inu. The Reddit community for Shih Tzu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shitzu_inu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shih Tzu Inu’s official website is shihtzuinu.us.

Shih Tzu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu Inu (SHIH-TZU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shih Tzu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu Inu is 0 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,384.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzuinu.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

