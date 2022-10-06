ShinobiVerse (SHINO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShinobiVerse (SHINO) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ShinobiVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShinobiVerse has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. ShinobiVerse has a total market cap of $252,893.64 and approximately $70,920.00 worth of ShinobiVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShinobiVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About ShinobiVerse

ShinobiVerse’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. ShinobiVerse’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,590,000,000 tokens. ShinobiVerse’s official website is shinobiverse.io. The Reddit community for ShinobiVerse is https://reddit.com/r/shinobiversegame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShinobiVerse’s official Twitter account is @shinobiverse_io.

ShinobiVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShinobiVerse (SHINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShinobiVerse has a current supply of 45,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShinobiVerse is 0.00001935 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,045.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinobiverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShinobiVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShinobiVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShinobiVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShinobiVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShinobiVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.