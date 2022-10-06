Shkreli Inu (SHKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $647,689.69

Shkreli Inu (SHKI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Shkreli Inu has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Shkreli Inu has a market capitalization of $647,689.69 and approximately $10,425.00 worth of Shkreli Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shkreli Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shkreli Inu Token Profile

Shkreli Inu’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Shkreli Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shkreli Inu’s official Twitter account is @shkreli_inu. Shkreli Inu’s official website is www.shkreliinuofficial.com.

Shkreli Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shkreli Inu (SHKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shkreli Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shkreli Inu is 0 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,565.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shkreliinuofficial.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shkreli Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shkreli Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shkreli Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

