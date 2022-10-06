Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,055.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $388,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

