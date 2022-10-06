SIDUS Hits Market Cap of $6.03 Million (SIDUS)

SIDUS (SIDUS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, SIDUS has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIDUS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIDUS has a market cap of $6.03 million and $515,595.00 worth of SIDUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

SIDUS Token Profile

SIDUS’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. SIDUS’s total supply is 29,749,748,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,918,881,261 tokens. The official message board for SIDUS is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. The official website for SIDUS is sidusheroes.com. The Reddit community for SIDUS is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SIDUS’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIDUS

According to CryptoCompare, “SIDUS (SIDUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SIDUS has a current supply of 29,749,748,499.23945 with 2,918,881,260.7799416 in circulation. The last known price of SIDUS is 0.0020705 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $325,004.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIDUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIDUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIDUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

