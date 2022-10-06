Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

SBNY stock opened at $160.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

