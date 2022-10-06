Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Trading Up 6.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Signify Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

