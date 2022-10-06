Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 6,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 605,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.03.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

