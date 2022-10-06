Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.77 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

