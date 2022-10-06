Skey Network (SKEY) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Skey Network (SKEY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Skey Network token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skey Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Skey Network has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1.27 million worth of Skey Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skey Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.86 or 0.99972328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

About Skey Network

Skey Network is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Skey Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 tokens. Skey Network’s official Twitter account is @skeynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skey Network is https://reddit.com/r/smartkeyplatform. Skey Network’s official website is skey.network.

Buying and Selling Skey Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Skey Network (SKEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skey Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,631,354 in circulation. The last known price of Skey Network is 0.01698262 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,299,950.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skey.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skey Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skey Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skey Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skey Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skey Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.