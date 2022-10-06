SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 10,997 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,875. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 180.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

