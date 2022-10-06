SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

