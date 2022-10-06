SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $525,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.96. 342,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

