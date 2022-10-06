SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.80. 71,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.