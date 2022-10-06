SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $89,428,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. 360,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,270,106. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

