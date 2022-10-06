SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,372. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 191.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.