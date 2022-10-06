SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,548. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.