SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.06. 234,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

