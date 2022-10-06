SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. 360,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,270,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

