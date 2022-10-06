SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

