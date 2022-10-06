SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 983 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.08. 238,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

