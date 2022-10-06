Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

