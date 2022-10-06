SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,262. The firm has a market cap of $803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

