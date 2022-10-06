SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

