Smart Reward Token (SRT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $585,407.76

Smart Reward Token (SRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Smart Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart Reward Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Smart Reward Token has a market capitalization of $585,407.76 and $554,900.00 worth of Smart Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Smart Reward Token Token Profile

Smart Reward Token launched on January 2nd, 2022. Smart Reward Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Reward Token is www.srcorp.io. Smart Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @srt_official_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Reward Token (SRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smart Reward Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Smart Reward Token is 0.0007453 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,075,219.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.srcorp.io/.”

