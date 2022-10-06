Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.