Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 382.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.55. 96,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,719. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.