Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,221 ($14.75) on Thursday. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,111 ($13.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,396.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,283.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,369.72.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

