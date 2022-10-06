Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 1,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.