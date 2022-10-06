Southern (NYSE:SO) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Southern traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.55. Approximately 55,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,012,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Southern Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.