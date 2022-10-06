Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,502,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

