Soy Finance Price Down 1.4% This Week (SOY)

Soy Finance (SOY) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Soy Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $282,486.00 worth of Soy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soy Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soy Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Soy Finance’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. Soy Finance’s total supply is 156,835,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,768,800 tokens. The official message board for Soy Finance is soy-finance.gitbook.io/soy-finance. Soy Finance’s official website is soy.finance. Soy Finance’s official Twitter account is @soy_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Soy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/soy_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Soy Finance (SOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soy Finance has a current supply of 156,835,342 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Soy Finance is 0.02306873 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $318,954.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soy.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

