S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $162,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

SPGI stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.18. 20,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

