SpaceFalcon Price Up 22.8% This Week (FCON)

SpaceFalcon (FCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, SpaceFalcon has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. SpaceFalcon has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $707,599.00 worth of SpaceFalcon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceFalcon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SpaceFalcon

SpaceFalcon’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. SpaceFalcon’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,000,000 tokens. SpaceFalcon’s official website is www.spacefalcon.io. The official message board for SpaceFalcon is medium.com/@spacefalconio. SpaceFalcon’s official Twitter account is @spacefalconio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceFalcon

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceFalcon (FCON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. SpaceFalcon has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 2,663,187,786.33 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceFalcon is 0.00041309 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,278.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacefalcon.io/.”

