SpacePi (SPACEPI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $312,537.00

SpacePi (SPACEPI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One SpacePi token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SpacePi has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $312,537.00 worth of SpacePi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpacePi has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpacePi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

SpacePi Token Profile

SpacePi’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. SpacePi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. SpacePi’s official website is space-pi.com. SpacePi’s official Twitter account is @spacepi_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpacePi

According to CryptoCompare, “SpacePi (SPACEPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpacePi has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpacePi is 0 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $449,516.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space-pi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpacePi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpacePi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpacePi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpacePi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpacePi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.