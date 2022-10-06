SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Raised by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 857.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after buying an additional 567,522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

