SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,836,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,547. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

