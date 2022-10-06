Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 20,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,844. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

