Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 20,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,844. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.