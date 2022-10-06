Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Down 10%

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. 101,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 72,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul M. Walker sold 87,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$35,699.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,742 shares in the company, valued at C$191,364.22.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

