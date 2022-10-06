Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.99. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,556,397 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.