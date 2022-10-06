Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,440 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 160.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 32.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 41,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

