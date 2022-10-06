Spinnaker Trust Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $156.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

