Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $281.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.