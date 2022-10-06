Spinnaker Trust Has $10.92 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

