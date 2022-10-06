Spinnaker Trust Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.98% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,875,000 after purchasing an additional 735,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

