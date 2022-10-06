Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,189 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,397,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,266,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 213,888 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

