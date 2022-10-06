Spinnaker Trust Sells 45,014 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,014 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $12,374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $431,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

