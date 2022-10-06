Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $83.31

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.31, but opened at $80.69. Splunk shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 40,039 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.
Splunk Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.