Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $83.31

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.31, but opened at $80.69. Splunk shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 40,039 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

Splunk Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

