Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Shares Down 42.9%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Get Rating) shares fell 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.
